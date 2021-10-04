STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girls’ home sealed after inmates used as labourers in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai

Based on a tip-off, CWC officials inspected the home near Kudumiyanmalai on Sunday morning, and conducted an inquiry with seven girls there.

child labour

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Sunday, October 3, 2021, sealed a private home for girls in Pudukkottai after it was found that the owners of the home were using the children for construction and farm work.

Based on a tip-off, CWC officials inspected the home near Kudumiyanmalai on Sunday morning, and conducted an inquiry with seven girls there. “We learnt that the caretakers used them as labourers. All the children have been rescued, and further action will be taken,” said a CWC official.

The home is reportedly owned by a government school teacher, Kalaimagal, who functioned as the home’s chairperson, while her husband Rajendran held the post of superintendent. All the girls at the home were below the age of 15. 

Similar complaints had been raised against the accused earlier, and revenue officials are said to have conducted a raid and warned the owners. “During the raid on June 1, we found four girls being used to harvest paddy. A warning was issued and instructions given to send all the girls back to their houses. The caretakers didn’t send them back, but took in five more girls,” said police sources. The home was being run by the couple since 2019. They also allegedly misused donations from abroad.

A case was registered at the Annavasal Police Station under Sections 406, 294(b) and 506(1) of the IPC, and Section 75 of the JJ Act. The police are searching for the accused, who are absconding.

