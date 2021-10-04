If they decide to convert to Christianity, they should give up their SC identity: Puthiya Tamilagam founder Krishnasamy

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder Dr Krishnasamy on Sunday, October 3, 2201, said he agrees with the views of the movie ‘Rudra Thandavam’ on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and ‘crypto-christians’.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tirunelveli, he said, “Much like the movie, I am also against the usage of the SC/ST (PoA) Act. I have been telling PT members to not invoke the Act even if they get beaten up. Its usage divides the society. Some officials also misuse the Act to get the money paid to a victim,” he added.

Talking about the alleged presence of ‘crypto-christians’ within the SC community, he said, “People should convert to Christianity if they believe in the faith and not for reservation benefits. If they decide to convert, they should give up their SC identity. Our party’s demand is to remove the Devendra Kula Vellalars from the SC list,” said Krishnasamy. When asked why he opposed the Kamal Haasan movie – ‘Sandiyar’, Krishnasamy said he had only raised concerns about the movie’s possible negative impact on society.