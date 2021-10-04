STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Row over cremation near SC settlement in Krishnagiri

According to sources, 30 Arunthathiyar families live in Nayakkankottai which comes under the Kottayur panchayat. Rangappa belonging to Scheduled Tribe died on Saturday and was cremated in farmland.

Published: 04th October 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Cremation of a 70-year-old ST man in land owned by a caste Hindu close to a settlement of members of Scheduled Caste (SC) community sparked a row between the two, at Nayakkankottai village in Anchetti on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, 30 Arunthathiyar families live in Nayakkankottai which comes under the Kottayur panchayat. Rangappa belonging to Scheduled Tribe died on Saturday and was cremated in farmland.

Rangappa, who lived in Beernapalli village, owned a piece of land in Nayakkankottai, a village nearby, and had sold it to Kalia Gowda, a caste Hindu. Since he was cremated in the land which is situated close to an SC settlement, the latter objected to it. "How can they cremate a body in the open when so many people are living nearby?", wondered an SC resident. Upon information about the incident, Kottayur VAO (in-charge) Harish and Anchetti police inspector Kumaran rushed to the spot.

Harish said, "Kalia Gowda had left a small portion of the land open and fenced the rest, He agreed to allow Rangappa to be cremated in the land. This made the SC people think that the body was being cremated in government land."

While the VAO said Kalia Gowda allowed the cremation in the land that he bought from Rangappa, Anchetti police inspector Kumaran said Rangappa had not sold a portion of land where his ancestors were buried or cremated earlier. "That's why his body was cremated in that small piece of land. The issue was resolved amicably."

Both Harish and Kumaram said Beernapalli villagers gave a petition to the revenue department seeking a burial ground for their village. "In the past, people used to bury their dead in a nearby stream or the forest areas. But it stopped as the forest department objected to it," Harish said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cremation caste Hindu Scheduled Caste
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp