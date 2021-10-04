Stalin seeks support for DMK and allies in local polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a video message on Sunday, October 3, 2021, urged the voters to support the candidates of the DMK-led alliance in the rural local body polls in nine districts, and show their support for the works of the State government.

Stalin requested the voters who extended their support to the alliance during the last Assembly elections to continue with the same to ensure good governance in local bodies as well. He listed out some of the important achievements of the DMK government and the poll promises that have been fulfilled – free town bus ride for women passengers; Rs 4,000 monetary assistance to ration card holders; provision for 14 varieties of dry rations; reduction in petrol price and Aavin milk price by Rs 3; presentation of separate budget for agriculture; loan waivers to WSHG through cooperative banks; and jewellery loan waivers up to five sovereigns in cooperative agencies.

He stressed that the support to the alliance would enable the State government schemes to reach all areas as they are to be implemented through local bodies. The local body polls in nine districts are scheduled to be held in two phases on October 6 and October 9.

Reduce cotton price, urges OPS

AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene in the recent price hike of cotton and protect spinning-mill industries. In a press statement, Panneerselvam expressed concern over the increasing price of cotton, the main raw material for spinning, in recent days. This has resulted in an increase in the prices of textiles and dress material. Hence, the owners of spinning mills and textile sectors are finding it difficult to run their businesses. He urged the Chief Minister to intervene in this matter and take steps to reduce the price.