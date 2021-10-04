Tamil Nadu to seek Centre's nod for procuring paddy with higher moisture content

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering the hardships faced by farmers due to unseasonal rains in delta districts, the Tamil Nadu government will be seeking the Union government's nod for procuring paddy with a higher moisture content. Chief Minister MK Stalin issued directions to this effect while reviewing the procurement of paddy that is going on in delta districts on Monday.

An official release here said unexpected rains during the end of September and the first week of October in delta districts have drenched the paddy sacks as well as the paddy crops ready for harvest. Considering this, the Chief Minister has directed officials to take all steps for getting permission from the Centre to procure paddy with a higher moisture content.

Besides, the Chief Minister has also directed officials to disburse the payment for paddy procured through Direct Procurement Centres without any delay and that the monitoring officers should ensure this by inspecting the procurement centres.

The release also said an unprecedented 44.90 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured during kharif season 2020-21 which ended on September 30. This is 12.50 lakh metric tonnes higher than the previous kharif season. Also, arrangements have been made to procure paddy by registering online.

For the kharif season 2021-22 that begins from October 1, 752 direct procurement centres have been opened. During the corresponding period in the previous season, only 608 DPCs were functioning. Further, district collectors can order opening more DPCs wherever necessary to help the farmers.