STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Action sought against Tamil Nadu Congress leader Alagiri for statement about judge

The judge had summoned the Home Secretary to appear before the court online and expressed his displeasure over the incident that forced him to attend office 25 minutes late.

Published: 05th October 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An advocate approached the Madras High Court seeking action against Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri for his “defamatory statement” against a judge regarding halting of the latter’s vehicle when traffic was blocked for an event marking the birth anniversary of actor Sivaji Ganesan.

ML Ravi, the advocate, submitted his petition before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Monday to “initiate proper action as per law”. The CJ said the matter will be taken care of.

The petitioner stated Alagiri’s public statement criticising High Court Judge Justice N Anand Venkatesh had “wilfully” and “wantonly” interfered in the course of justice. Besides, issuing a “defamatory statement” against a High Court judge is “criminal contempt”, he added.

Alagiri had criticised Justice Anand Venkatesh for comparing High Court judges to the Chief Minister and summoning the Home Secretary to seek an explanation as to why his vehicle was held up at Adyar during the government event held on October 1 on the occasion of Sivaji Ganesan’s birth anniversary.

The judge had summoned the Home Secretary to appear before the court online and expressed his displeasure over the incident that forced him to attend office 25 minutes late. He wanted adequate steps to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Petitioner’s claim

Petitioner said Alagiri’s public statement criticising High Court Judge Justice N Anand Venkatesh had “wilfully” and “wantonly” interfered in the course of justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNCC Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Madras High Court KS Alagiri Sivaji Ganesan
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp