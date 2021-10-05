Action sought against Tamil Nadu Congress leader Alagiri for statement about judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An advocate approached the Madras High Court seeking action against Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri for his “defamatory statement” against a judge regarding halting of the latter’s vehicle when traffic was blocked for an event marking the birth anniversary of actor Sivaji Ganesan.

ML Ravi, the advocate, submitted his petition before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Monday to “initiate proper action as per law”. The CJ said the matter will be taken care of.

The petitioner stated Alagiri’s public statement criticising High Court Judge Justice N Anand Venkatesh had “wilfully” and “wantonly” interfered in the course of justice. Besides, issuing a “defamatory statement” against a High Court judge is “criminal contempt”, he added.

Alagiri had criticised Justice Anand Venkatesh for comparing High Court judges to the Chief Minister and summoning the Home Secretary to seek an explanation as to why his vehicle was held up at Adyar during the government event held on October 1 on the occasion of Sivaji Ganesan’s birth anniversary.

The judge had summoned the Home Secretary to appear before the court online and expressed his displeasure over the incident that forced him to attend office 25 minutes late. He wanted adequate steps to ensure such incidents do not recur.

