STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Fleecing’ cinemas in Tamil Nadu told to provide quality drinking water for free

If not, the theatre owner must provide appropriate compensation, said the court. The government has also been told to conduct inspections and ensure adherence to order.

Published: 05th October 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

The petitioner claimed he paid `30 for a 500-ml-bottle of water and `65 for a 400 ml Maaza bottle on 14 April, 2016, at S2 Cinema in Perambur | Express

The petitioner claimed he paid `30 for a 500-ml-bottle of water and `65 for a 400 ml Maaza bottle on 14 April, 2016, at S2 Cinema in Perambur | Express

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State government to ensure cinemas across the State provide quality drinking water for free to the audience if they do not allow them to bring it into the theatres.

“A cinema theatre that seeks to prohibit carrying of drinking water inside the cinema hall for security reasons must necessarily provide free and pure drinking water through water coolers installed inside the cinema halls, before such a prohibition can be enforced,” said Justice SM Subramaniam in an order issued on a petition alleging overpricing of drinking water and edibles in a Chennai cinema.

He said water purifiers need to be installed with water coolers and disposable cups made available in sufficient numbers. If, for any reason, water supply is not available on a particular day, alternative arrangements need to be made. If not, the owner of the theatre would be liable to provide an appropriate compensation. The judge stressed that the drinking water should meet the prescribed standards of purification.

He directed government authorities, including the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Joint Commissioner of Legal Metrology Department and the police, to hold surprise inspections at cinemas across the State within two months from receiving a copy of the order and ensure purified drinking water facilities, adequate for the seating capacity, are provided. Hygienic sanitation facilities should also be ensured.

Action of petition 

The Joint Commissioner of Legal Metrology was directed to hold an inquiry into the complaint and take appropriate action. The petitioner, G Devarajan, alleged he had to pay `30 for a 500 ml bottle of water and `65 for a 400 ml Maaza bottle on 14 April, 2016, at S2 Cinema in Perambur. When he took the matter up with both the cinema hall administrators and Hindustan Coca-Cola, they did not respond properly.

The judge did not agree to the arguments of the cinema theatre and the cola company that before January 2018 dual pricing was allowed as relevant rules of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Amendment) Rules - 2017 came into effect only in 2018. The change of hands of the theatre management in 2018 was also not accepted for condoning the act of overpricing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu movie theatre Tamil Nadu drinking water cinemas
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp