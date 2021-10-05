STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In a first, elephant carcass cut into several pieces for burying in Nilgiris

The calf died after getting stuck in slush at Mazhavan Cherampadi near Pandalur in Nilgiris on October 2.

Published: 05th October 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Forest department staff carrying the carcass of a four-year-old elephant that was ripped into several pieces for burying, at Mazhavan Cherampadi near Pandalur in Nilgiris on Monday.

Forest department staff carrying the carcass of a four-year-old elephant that was ripped into several pieces for burying, at Mazhavan Cherampadi near Pandalur in Nilgiris on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following stiff backlash from the locals to bury the carcass of a four-year-old male elephant that died after getting stuck in slush at Mazhavan Cherampadi in Nilgiris, the forest department on Monday ripped it into several pieces to bury in a nearby locality.

Official sources said it is the first of its kind incident where the carcass of an elephant was cut into several pieces to bury. 

The calf died after getting stuck in slush at Mazhavan Cherampadi near Pandalur in Nilgiris on October 2, said sources, adding that a herd of a cow elephant and two adults stood near the carcass and mourned the death of the elephant. 

It was only on Sunday that the herd of jumbos moved away from the carcass, thereby enabling the forest department to perform the postmortem examination to ascertain the age, sex, and cause of the death.   

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Forest Range Officer (in-charge) of Cherampadi G Ramakrishnan said the locals opposed the plan to bury the carcass in the spot where the calf died. 

He said the villagers cited the presence of a panchayat well in the locality located 300 meters away that might get polluted if the carcass is buried there.

"Following the opposition from the villagers, we cut the carcass into several pieces on Monday to shift it to another nearby locality where we could bury it. The carcass of the calf weighs around one and a half tonnes. It was cut into at least 15 pieces by the staff who carried it for one km braving the rain and buried in a poramboke land," Ramakrishnan added. 

The post mortem examination was conducted by forest veterinarian David Mohan in the presence of Gudalur DFO Venkatesh Prabhu and other forest department officials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mazhavan Cherampadi Nilgiris elephant death Nilgiris forest department elephant carcass burial
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp