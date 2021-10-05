Madurai records 286 dengue cases this year

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI : District Health Department said 286 dengue cases were reported in the district between January and October. Of the total cases, six were recorded in August, 13 cases were recorded in September, and none so far this month, added sources.

A senior official told TNIE that the highest number of cases recorded this year was in January, February and March and termed it as spill-over from the monsoon last year. After the second wave of Covid-19 began to recede, the number of dengue cases in the district began to climb gradually since August. None succumbed to the viral infection this year, the official stated.

He stressed that there is no need to be alarmed as only a slight increase was witnessed.

As many as 1,050 Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) are engaged in the prevention of mosquito breeding, sources said. Meanwhile, 527 people, including 230 children from Madurai and neighbouring districts were treated for dengue this year. Presently, one child is receiving treatment for dengue at GRH, mentioned a hospital official.