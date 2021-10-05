Nine fishers return to Chennai after 19 months in Iran jail

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: After 19 months of ordeal in Iran jail, nine fishermen from the district landed in Chennai airport on Monday, October 4, 2021. It was around two years ago, Albert Ravi (38) and Daynas (40) from Mel Midalam, Godwin John Weldon (40), Arockia Ligin (24), Joseph Beski (50), Jesudas (27) from Arockia Puram, Sahaya Vijay (22) from Pallam, Micheal Adimai (45) from Chinna Vilai, and Velington (36) from Kottilpadu went to Kuwait to work as fishermen.

Their fate took a turn for the worse on January 16, 2020 when they were caught by Iran Coast Guard for allegedly trespassing into their territorial waters. Speaking to TNIE, John Weldon said on that day, they ventured into the sea from Fahaheel in Kuwait in three boats and were caught by the Iranian coast guard in the evening. “Initially we were told that we would be released in 10 to 15 days but we were kept in prison till August this year,” he said.