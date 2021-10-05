STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notice to Tamil Nadu government on faulty wheelchairs given to persons with spinal cord injuries

The petitioner prayed for orders to the government to take back all the battery-operated wheelchairs for repair and complete overhauling and compensating for the loss and hardship caused by them.

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Monday, October 4, 2021, directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report on the distribution of faulty battery-operated wheelchairs to persons suffering from spinal cord injuries by the Department of Disabled Welfare.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the notice on a petition filed by D Gnana Bharathi, president of the Spinal Injured Persons Association. The case was posted on November 29.

The petitioner prayed for orders to the government to take back all the battery-operated wheelchairs for repair and complete overhauling and compensating for the loss and hardship caused by the faulty wheelchairs. Also, forbear the government from procuring and distributing substandard and faulty wheelchairs without getting a quality check, the petition added.

