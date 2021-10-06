STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai man’s trials with ‘stranger’ bills

"In 1979, my parents Thangarasu and Surulliamman purchased a land in Sellur, and built a house there about 10 years ago.

Published: 06th October 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: For nearly a decade, P Ravi (50) and his family have been paying corporation bills under another name as civic body officials are yet to respond to his petition seeking name change in their registry. Attending the public grievance-redressal meeting on Tuesday, he urged Corporation Commissioner KP Karthikeyan to address his grievance at least now.

"In 1979, my parents Thangarasu and Surulliamman purchased a land in Sellur, and built a house there about 10 years ago. I moved in to the house after their death. When I was going through their documents to file property tax and other bills, I found out they have been receiving bills under the name Subbiah, an unknown person.

The 50-year-old approached the bill collection centre of the corporation, and applied for name change soon after moving in. However, there was no response from the officials. “If I fail to pay taxes on time, they will disconnect my water supply. I had no other choice but to continue paying,” he said. 

Ravi has been running from pillar to post for five years seeking the name change. On Tuesday, the zonal officials gave him an acknowledgement card and assured to attend to the issue swiftly. Responding to the complaint, the Corporation Commissioner said directions have been passed to verify the documents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp