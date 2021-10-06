Madurai man’s trials with ‘stranger’ bills

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: For nearly a decade, P Ravi (50) and his family have been paying corporation bills under another name as civic body officials are yet to respond to his petition seeking name change in their registry. Attending the public grievance-redressal meeting on Tuesday, he urged Corporation Commissioner KP Karthikeyan to address his grievance at least now.

"In 1979, my parents Thangarasu and Surulliamman purchased a land in Sellur, and built a house there about 10 years ago. I moved in to the house after their death. When I was going through their documents to file property tax and other bills, I found out they have been receiving bills under the name Subbiah, an unknown person.

The 50-year-old approached the bill collection centre of the corporation, and applied for name change soon after moving in. However, there was no response from the officials. “If I fail to pay taxes on time, they will disconnect my water supply. I had no other choice but to continue paying,” he said.

Ravi has been running from pillar to post for five years seeking the name change. On Tuesday, the zonal officials gave him an acknowledgement card and assured to attend to the issue swiftly. Responding to the complaint, the Corporation Commissioner said directions have been passed to verify the documents.