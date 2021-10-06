Moderate rains forecast in TN for next five days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Pre-monsoon showers lashed Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday; Kancheepuram received 114 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Several weather stations in the region received good rainfall. Data showed Tiruvallur Agro received 97 mm, West Tambaram 93 mm, Akkarai near Shollinganllur 73 mm, Sathyabama University 66 mm, Taramani 60 mm, and Uthandi 59 mm. The Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam weather stations recorded 31 mm and 14.5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

The forecast for the next five days showed thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, and Coimbatore districts. The other districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

For Chennai, the sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorms with moderate rains, heavy at times, are likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32 degrees and 25 degrees, respectively. Due to overcast conditions and rains, the maximum temperature on Tuesday dropped to 28.9 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees below normal.

TNAU predicts good rain in 10 dists

Agro Climate Research Centre of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) forecast above-normal rainfall in 10 districts during the north-east monsoon in Tamil Nadu. Head of the Department at the research centre SP Ramanathan released the prediction on Tuesday. The release said districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram may receive above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season. The other 28 districts may receive normal rainfall during October-December.

The weather analysis was done using Australian Rainman International V4.3 Software, a tool that allows analysis of rainfall and other climate variables at individual locations, the report said. Ramanathan said the accuracy level of the prediction stood at 60 per cent. He added onset of the monsoon would be from October 10 as south-west monsoon in north India was yet to retreat fully.

114 mm

of rainfall received by Kancheepuram till 5.30 pm. The Nungambakkam weather station recorded 31 mm of rainfall