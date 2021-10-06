No two-finger test done: IAF chief on Coimbatore rape

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday denied allegations by a female IAF officer that she was subjected to the banned two-finger test in connection with the rape charges she levelled at a fellow officer.

Speaking to the press in New Delhi, Chaudhari said, “Let me assure you, Air Force law is very strict on such incidents. The two-finger test that you have mentioned is misreported. I can confirm to you this test was not done and we are well aware of the rules.” Disciplinary action will be taken based on report of inquiry, he added.

National Commission for Women had condemned IAF for allegedly administering the test, calling it a violation of court orders and the victim’s right to privacy and dignity.

The 28-year-old officer, training at Air Force Administrative College, filed a police complaint in Coimbatore on September 20 that Flight Lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh had sexually assaulted her. An FIR was registered and he was arrested. The case was handed over to IAF for court-martial proceedings.