Uncertainties not a hurdle for BJP in Puducherry local body polls

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even though political parties in Puducherry are taking it easy before the local body polls as they wait for the High Court verdict on it, the BJP has started its poll preparations in full swing. It is holding organisational meetings on a daily basis, and is deputing charges for various local bodies and wards. The party, which has never won any seat in local body polls in the UT, now hopes for a clean sweep, and a subsequent strengthening of its cadre at the grass-root level.

Though it did not win any seat in the previous local body elections in 2006, it is up to beat its prospects in the upcoming polls. The confidence comes from the fact that the party has not only strengthened its base but also its organisational structures. Ever since it won six seats in the last Assembly polls and further strengthened itself with the induction of three nominated MLAs and election of one to the Rajya Sabha, the party has gained strength and become more visible in its activities.

The party is now involved in meticulous planning, with meetings held on a daily basis, and the party’s in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, State president V Saminathan, and Home Minister A Namassivayam getting invloved in them.

“Though the seat sharing process is yet to conclude, the party has set its eyes on contesting in the Puducherry Municipality and some commune panchayats. Election in-charges have been identifying the wards where the party has good prospects of winning. The MLAs are also formulating strategies to ensure the win,” sources said.

Once the seat sharing process concludes, the party has planned a coordination meeting with its allies AINRC and AIADMK to further ensure a victory for the NDA alliance. However, the major challenge for the party is that its prospective candidates (who applied seeking to contest) are not familiar faces among the public. Once the seat sharing process concludes, some good candidates from opposition parties as well as the BJP’s allies, who haven’t got a chance to contest, are expected to join the party. The party might field these candidates, like it has done in the Legislative Assembly elections.

Bid to shrug off past performances

The BJP had not won any seat in the previous local body elections held in Puducherry in 2006. However, this time around, the party has strengthened its base and organisational structures in the UT