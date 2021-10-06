STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vallalar’s birth anniversary to be Supreme Mercy Day: MK Stalin

Vallalar’s compositions on spiritual truths are collectively known as ‘Thiru Arutp’, and present his life message as the virtue of showing mercy to all living beings.

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Praising Arutprakasa Vallalar (Ramalinga Adigal) on his birth anniversary, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that hereafter, the anniversary would be observed as ‘Thanipperunkarunai Day’ (Supreme Mercy Day).

Vallalar, who is known to have been born on October 5, 1823 at Marudhur in present-day Cuddalore district, had coined the famous spiritual slogan — “Arutperunjothi Arutperunjothi Thaniperunkarunai Arutperunjothi! (Supreme Grace Splendor, Supreme Unique Mercy) — which is now used by his followers. 

Vallalar’s compositions on spiritual truths are collectively known as ‘Thiru Arutp’, and present his life message as the virtue of showing mercy to all living beings. He founded the Samarasa Suddha Sanmarga Sangam to signify that all faiths encompass only one truth. 

He also founded the Satya Gnana Sabha at Vadalur, and the Satya Dharma Salai to feed people. Meanwhile, HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu paid floral tributes to Vallalar at his residence on Veerasamy Street in the Seven Wells area here. He said an international centre for propagating the teachings of Vallalar would be established soon, and that the State government would extend financial assistance for renovating the house where Vallalar lived in Chennai.

Saint’s house in Chennai to be renovated
The State government will extend financial assistance to renovate the house where Vallalar lived in Chennai, HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said on Tuesday, while paying tributes to the saint

