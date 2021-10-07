STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers in TN's Cauvery delta rise in solidarity with Lakhimpur Kheri victims

On Thursday, the farmers of Thanjavur district organised a protest at the Budalur four road junction against the killings

Published: 07th October 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers participating in a mobile torch vigil organised by the MJK in Thanjavur against the deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri (Photo Express)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Farmers in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, who were also against the farm laws, have risen in solidarity with those mowed down by the convoy of the Union Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, the farmers of Thanjavur district organised a protest at the Budalur four road junction against the killings. Earlier, on Wednesday evening, the farmers joined the mobile light vigil organised in solidarity with the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers by the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) in Thanjavur.

"The Cauvery delta farmers were outraged by the massacre of the farmers using cars by the Union Minister's convoy," says P S Masilamani, a farmer from Tiruvarur district and the state deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association. "Farmers cutting across associations and political parties participated in a protest held in Tiruvarur on the next day of the massacre," he added.

ALSO READ: Lakhimpur violence: SC asks Yogi government to explain whether accused have been arrested

Masilamani who participated in the Delhi farmers' protest added farmers associations are planning a state level protest in either Thanjavur or Tiruvarur, the district headquarters in the Cauvery delta.

R Sukumaran, a farmer leader from Orathanadu area in Thanjavur district, who participated in a protest by the Congress said due to the peak harvest season, many farmers could not join the protests so far. Sukumaran, the vice-president of the Joint Movement of Farmers of Tamil Nadu, said on behalf of his organisation that a protest is planned in Thanjavur Railway Junction on Monday.

Sami Natarajan, a farmer from Thennamanadu area in Thanjavur and the state secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, who also earlier participated in the Delhi protests said the farmers in the delta districts are infuriated after seeing the footage of peacefully protesting farmers being mowed down by cars in the convoy of the Union Minister.

"The video was widely circulated among the farmers," he added. This led to spontaneous protests in various places across the delta districts including Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Pattukkottai, Tirubhuvanam and Peravurani. "The protests would continue till justice was rendered to the victims of the massacre," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery delta Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers protest
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp