Forest dept plans to distribute repellent to chase away boars in Tiruppur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The District Forest Department is planning to distribute animal repellent spray in Udumalaipet to control wild boars from attacking the crops. Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Conservator of Forest (Tiruppur Division) K Ganeshram said, “Wild boars have been causing great harm to the farmers and crops in Udumalaipet for the past several years.

Meanwhile, we came across the organic repellent named ‘Neelbo’ that was widely used and found effective against wild boars in farmlands in the Dindigul district. After a detailed study report, we found that the formulation was made from natural substances designed to drive away not just wild boars, but all kinds of animals from the farmlands.

Since the repellent is non-toxic and non-poisonous and only chases away the animal from the spot, we have decided to distribute it to the farmers.” He added that a proposal has been sent to the State forest department to procure the repellent in large quantities. Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Tiruppur) vice president SR Madhusoodan, who welcomed the move, said, “Agriculture is the primary occupation in the Udumalaipet taluk in Tiruppur district.

Last year, farmers held a large-scale protest to declare wild boars as vermin in the district as it caused severe damage to maize and other crops. But, the district administration and forest department refused our request. Currently, the officials are advising the usage of animal repellents to chase away wild boars. We welcome such positive actions from the forest department in resolving the issue.”