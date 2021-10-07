One-month-old elephant calf rescued, reunited with mother 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A cow elephant calf was rescued from a pit by Gudalur forest division staff on Tuesday morning and was reunited with her mother in the evening. According to forest sources, following the information about the calf roaming alone in a mining pit at goldmines, one of the elephant corridors in Pandalur forest range, the staff of Pandalur and Nadukani forest range visited the spot and surrounded the calf from an attack by the big cat.

The staff provided lactogen and glucose to keep the one-month-old calf hydrated with the help of mahouts who were temporarily camping and maintaining kumki elephants at the Genepool Eco-park as part of chasing away the wild elephants based on the instruction of the Mudumalai forest veterinarian.

Sources said the team members waited till Tuesday afternoon for the mother elephant. However, the animal did not turn up. Following this, based on the instruction of the District Forest Officer (In-charge) of the Gudalur Forest Division Prabhu Ram, a team went in search of the mother and herd in the afternoon.

After over three hours of search, the team found a herd of seven elephants grazing in the Shola Forest at around 5 pm. Later, the staff lifted the calf from a pit and walked with the animal into the Shola Forest to be reunited with her mother, sources further said.