STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rural local body polls: Election boycotted over SC reservation in Vellore

On Wednesday, the villagers further decided not to exercise their franchise for the other two posts -- district panchayat ward member and panchayat union ward member.

Published: 07th October 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Polling officials waiting for voters at the Amoondi village | s dinesh

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: Residents of Amoondi village in Vellore district boycotted the rural local body polls on Wednesday, in protest against reserving the village panchayat president post for Scheduled Caste (SC-women) category.

Earlier, no one from the village had filed their nominations for the president post and the village panchayat ward member post, as they opposed the reservation saying that the panchayat, with over 2000 votes, had only two votes of women belonging to a SC community 

On Wednesday, the villagers further decided not to exercise their franchise for the other two posts -- district panchayat ward member and panchayat union ward member. While four sanitary workers from the village turned up at polling booths in the morning to cast their votes, they were stopped by the villagers and had to go back.

Following the incident, District Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian gave instructions to the police to deploy additional force at polling booths to prevent any such untoward incidents. The police then beefed up security at the five polling booths in the panchayat union primary school.

“Given the situation in the village, we provided additional security to protect those who wanted to cast their votes. Poll awareness drives were also carried out in the district and the public were told to exercise their votes without any fear,” Kumaravel Pandian told TNIE.

When contacted, K. Aarthi, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), told TNIE, “No votes were polled in Amoondi village panchayat on the day. This does not mean that the village would end up with zero votes polled. There are over 50 government employees residing in the village who might exercise their franchise through postal voting. We would know on October 12, the day of counting, if the village has any postal votes,” she said.

Security beefed UP 
 Following the incident, District Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian gave instructions to the police to deploy additional force at polling booths to prevent any such untoward incidents. The police then beefed up security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rural local body polls Vellore Scheduled Caste
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp