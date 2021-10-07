STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi: Villagers refuse to let poll officials take ballot boxes

“A clash erupted between people of both the villages at Naranapuram, following which Maruthappapuram people held six booth agents of Naranapuram hostage.

Published: 07th October 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

ballot box

File photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Demanding action against those from A Maruthappapuram who allegedly had beaten up the people from their locality, Naranapuram villagers blocked the polling staff from collecting back the polled ballot boxes from their booth.

Sources said the problem between the two villagers began when supporters of panchayat presidential candidate Selvi belonging to Maruthappapuram went to Naranapuram to check the polling status. 

“A clash erupted between people of both the villages at Naranapuram, following which Maruthappapuram people held six booth agents of Naranapuram hostage. In retaliation to this, Naranapuram people also held three booth agents from Maruthappapuram delpoyed in their village hostage,” said sources.

After Superintendent of Police Krishnaraj conducted a peace talk, the booth agents were released by both the villagers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ballot box Tenkasi
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp