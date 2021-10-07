Tenkasi: Villagers refuse to let poll officials take ballot boxes

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Demanding action against those from A Maruthappapuram who allegedly had beaten up the people from their locality, Naranapuram villagers blocked the polling staff from collecting back the polled ballot boxes from their booth.

Sources said the problem between the two villagers began when supporters of panchayat presidential candidate Selvi belonging to Maruthappapuram went to Naranapuram to check the polling status.

“A clash erupted between people of both the villages at Naranapuram, following which Maruthappapuram people held six booth agents of Naranapuram hostage. In retaliation to this, Naranapuram people also held three booth agents from Maruthappapuram delpoyed in their village hostage,” said sources.

After Superintendent of Police Krishnaraj conducted a peace talk, the booth agents were released by both the villagers.