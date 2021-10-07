STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The mandate cast: TN local body polls come to a rousing end

First phase of rural local body elections in nine districts largely peaceful. Use of ballot papers 
new experience for first-time voters 

Published: 07th October 2021

Election workers carry ballot boxes ahead of the polls, in Vellore on Tuesday | S Dinesh

By Bagalavan Perier B Sreemathi M and Thinakaran raja
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: The first phase of the rural local body elections on Wednesday presented novel experiences for voters. Many were a tad confused about the nitty-gritty of using the ballot, with many in Tirunelveli forgetting to cast votes for one or two posts. Officials then had to rush them back into the booths so they could fully exercise their franchise.

In rural local body polls, a voter has to cast four votes to elect four-levels of their representatives – Village Panchayat Ward Member, Village Panchayat President, Panchayat Union Ward Councillor, and District Panchayat Ward Councillor. 

The voters TNIE met were well aware of the symbols and candidates for village panchayat ward member and president. But many youth had no idea about casting votes for councillor candidates. A new voter, Krishnaveni (20) of Sivanthipuram, said: “I have seen such ballot voting in movies, but this is my first experience in casting such a vote.” A 19-year-old voter also expressed her confusion regarding how many votes to cast. 

“I thought I had to cast just two votes – one to elect a member for my ward and the other to elect the president for my panchayat. However, only after reaching the polling station did I come to know that I have to cast two more votes to elect two councillors – one for union ward and another for district ward,” said Mutharasan, a first-time voter from Kalathimadam.

Selvakumar of Mela Kuthapanchan said: “Even though I voted in the assembly election held in 2016 and 2021 and parliamentary election in 2014 and 2019, this is the first time I cast my vote in a local body poll. I thought the panchayat ward members and presidents would elect the councillors in an indirect  election. Also, I do not have much idea about councillors as no one is contesting for this post from my village,” he added. 

A Levina, a 19-year-old voter from Nesal village in Villupuram, said: “I voted for the first time during Assembly election on April, and now I am voting in the panchayat election, and that too using ballot papers. I have heard many ballot-chit stories from by parents and neighbours. Now, I am experiencing it myself. “ At Idaiyanchavady, TNIE caught up with one M Thulasi, a villager who was lighting camphor before a polling booth at a government higher secondary school. “One my relative is contesting. I campaigned for him. So, I lit some campor and did prayed for my relative’s victory,” he said.

Amoondi village in Vellore boycotts polls to protest reservation of the village panchayat president post for Scheduled Caste women 
new experience for first-time voters 

Amoondi village in Vellore boycotts polls to protest reservation of the village panchayat president post for Scheduled Caste women 

Elderly people keep the flame of democracy alive by overcoming hurdles to cast their votes. For the disabled, accessibility remains an issue

