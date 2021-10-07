TN local body polls: Disabled left to crawl into booths

KV Navya By

CHENNAI: As 20-odd people stared at her, V Kamala crawled on the floor while adjusting her saree to cast her vote during the local body elections at Villupuram. The disabled 43-year-old had no other option since there were no wheelchairs or other facilities for persons with disabilities.

Such was the plight of several members of the disabled community across the State. Unwilling to face such humiliation, some of them refused to cast their votes. Ahead of the elections, Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) member Smitha Sadasivan had sent a recommendation to the State Election Commission (SEC) requesting for polling booths to be made disabled-friendly.

“When I asked a State Election Commission official, he said they would provide all facilities notified by the Election Commission of India (ECI). But officials in a few districts said they didn’t get any such instructions from the SEC,” she said.

Ground reality at Muttukaadu and Villupuram

‘Despite order SEC did not proceed on facilitating voting for the disabled’

“I sent a mail to the SEC to make a public announcement on facilities for improved accessibility and have a discussion with local disability groups, but they didn’t do this,” Sadasivan said. She then raised the issue with the disability commissioner, who issued an order to the SEC.

In Muttukadu, Nagaraj, who is in his 40s and suffers from a locomotive disability, also had to crawl to the polling booth as there was no wheelchair. Similarly, 50-year-old Rukmini, in Mambakkam, had to use walking sticks and railings to slowly climb to the polling centre. The paths to these centres were slushy and slippery due to the rains.

In Tirunelveli, officials said every four booths were assigned with one wheelchair and if needed, the wheelchair could be taken to the booth concerned. Ironically, this is the first time that, after much struggle, as many as 40 disabled candidates are contesting in the rural local body polls. “We are disappointed.

While last time, disabled candidates were not allowed to contest, this year, no measures were taken to help them vote. This is discrimination,” said TMN Deepak, from the December 3 Movement. Despite repeated attempts, SEC officials could not be contacted. Even activists said they could not contact any of the officials.

Kin and cadre carry in elderly voters

Since many booths didn’t have wheelchairs in Tirunelveli, the disabled and elderly were carried in by relatives or party cadre, especially in booths at Koovachipatti, Vannikonendal, and Chettikurichi

