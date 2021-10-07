Transfer counselling for DEOs to be conducted on October 12

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The school education department has planned to conduct transfer counselling for the District Educational Officers (DEOs) for the first time based on the seniority basis on October 12, said School education commissioner K Nandakumar.

Sources said, currently, the department is preparing the seniority list of the DEOs for the counselling.

According to officials, the school education department has now started using the strategy of zero vacancy.

“Using the zero vacancy, the department also conducted counselling for Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs). Besides, top officials have planned to conduct transfer counselling for Chief Educational Officers as well,” they added.

A district educational officer told TNIE, “Senior DEOs can select their native place and others who are in final place in seniority list would go to any remaining place. Only seniors would get the benefits.” Art Teacher Welfare Association president SA Rajkumar welcomed this move and demanded that district-level EOs should also be transferred every two years to strengthen administration.