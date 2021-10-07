STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman alleges inaction on gangrape complaint

"After one of the perpetrators committed suicide, his wife forwarded the videos to several persons, including my relatives.

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State police to file a counter affidavit on a petition filed by a Kanniyakumari woman seeking CBI probe into her gang rape complaint. The woman stated in her petition that a group of persons sexually assaulted her, filmed the incident and threatened her of releasing the videos on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

“After one of the perpetrators committed suicide, his wife forwarded the videos to several persons, including my relatives. Though I lodged a complaint, Kanniyakumari police did not take proper action and threatened me not to reveal the names of some of the accused persons, who were close associates of ruling party members,” the woman alleged.

