AIADMK insiders express concerns over instability

Course correction needed, they say, ahead of party’s golden jubilee

Published: 08th October 2021 05:25 AM

AIADMK flags

Representational image for AIAMDK.(File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the AIADMK stepping into its golden jubilee year in 10 days, party leaders feel there is an urgent need for course correction and soul-searching to take the party forward. Before the Assembly elections, the AIADMK had vowed that it would be in power in the State while celebrating its golden jubilee, but the people’s mandate decided otherwise. Now, VK Sasikala has also confirmed her entry into politics, and is likely to visit the memorial of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on October 16 as a part of her Statewide tour to meet her supporters.

Senior party functionaries revealed that grassroots-level cadre have apprehensions about the unity of the top leadership. AIADMK Steering Committee member JCD Prabhakar said the party should do a soul-search and review whether it is being run on the principles laid down by its founder MG Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa. “MGR ensured his image did not take a beating, and that kept the party in power continuously. The party is considering many steps to celebrate its golden jubilee. These will be announced by the top brass soon.”

A veteran member of the party, who now holds no position in the AIADMK, told TNIE on condition of anonymity: “Cadre feel there are many groups within the party, and eventually, grassroots-level workers started moving towards the ruling DMK. If this is not checked now, it will spell doom for the AIADMK. To change this, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami should make a State-wide visit together to show that they act unitedly.”

Recalling how the AIADMK headquarters used to function during the days of MGR, the veteran party member said, “The headquarters used to bustle with activities from about 10.30 am till the gates were shut at night. It used to be filled with cadre and functionaries. All senior functionaries would be there to listen to the cadre and functionaries. But now, the situation is topsy-turvy. Those at the helm should ponder over how to bring back those old days so the party survives.”

Another AIADMK functionary lamented that during the recent Budget session of the Assembly, almost all senior functionaries praised the DMK government, and this sparked questions among the cadre of the AIADMK.  A senior AIADMK leader, requesting anonymity, admitted that differences of opinion persist between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. When asked whether this would end, he said, “As of now, we don’t see any such possibility.”

However, AIADMK spokesperson G Samarasam asserted that there was no rift between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, and the leaders’ choice to issue statements separately doesn’t reflect a difference of opinion. “They issue statements jointly when necessary. The party is planning to honour grassroots-level functionaries who have been working for the party for decades. Other measures too will be taken to celebrate the golden jubilee,” he added.

