Coimbatore cops file plea against transfer of rape case to IAF

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the rape case filed by a woman IAF officer against her colleague, the Coimbatore police on Thursday filed a revision petition before Principal District Judge (PDJ) court against a trial court order transferring the case to IAF for court-martial. On September 30, Additional Mahila Court had cited the Indian Air Force Act and ordered the police to hand over the case to IAF.

The revision petition was filed by the investigation officer of the case E Nirmala (inspector AWPS, Central). A senior police officer said, “The trial court ordered to hand over the case for court-martial by referring to Section 124 (choice between criminal court and court-martial) of the IAF Act. However, we have taken the matter to the higher court on the basis of the applicability of the law. We objected to the order that was pronounced at an early stage. It is not legal.”

Saying the police did not outright object to the order, the officer said, referring to a few Supreme Court directions, the civil police should complete the investigation (up to the filing of charge sheet) until the case goes to a court trial.

“The question of court-martial comes only before the case trial commences,” he said. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Deepak M Damor confirmed the development. According to sources, the police also requested the court to grant custody of the accused for questioning.

A 28-year-old woman officer was allegedly raped by Flight Lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh (29) at the Air Force Administrative College premises in the city in the early hours of September 10. She claimed the accused had trespassed into her room when she was sleeping and committed the crime allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was filed and he was arrested. Later, the Coimbatore Additional Mahila Court handed over the case to IAF for court-martial proceedings.