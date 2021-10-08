Coonoor school shut after nine test Covid positive

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Nine persons – eight students and a teacher – from a private school in the Bedford area of Coonoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Health department officials said they conducted Covid-19 tests on all the 592 persons on the campus on Monday and Tuesday after receiving information of a student testing positive there.

As five students in higher secondary classes, three in Classes IX and X and a teacher tested positive, the school was told to be shut for five days. The school, however, have chosen to merge Pooja holidays and have announced to reopen on October 21.