Horticulture department prepares for monsoon well in advance in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: The horticulture department has begun taking various precautionary measures across the district to avoid any untoward incidents in the upcoming monsoon period.

Speaking to TNIE about their future course of action, Deputy Director (DD) of Horticulture K Ganesan said, “Firstly, we have planned to include the standing crops in the adangal registers from all farmers to know about the crops they cultivate, details of the standing crops and perennial crops, area coverage and so on." These details will be helpful for the officials while giving compensations to the affected farmers during natural calamities, the DD added.

He further said the updating of adangal started on Wednesday by field officials in all 363 villages and the process will be verified every week.

About the awareness programme, Ganesan said, “Water stagnation is a temporary phenomenon and it does not affect the fertility of the soil or cause any damages to the crops. When the water stagnation remains for a long duration, it can cause serious damage to standing crops like banana plantations. Hence, before the monsoon period, the awareness campaigns will be organised for the farmers.”

Meanwhile, an organic farmer P Saravanan from Ariyakavundanpatti said, “Though the elaborate adangal verification is welcomed, the State government should take steps to upload adangal verification in "Uzavan app" as well in the e-adangal system which will be much useful for the farmers.”

Also, if the State allows farmers to take silt from the water bodies — ponds, lakes and small streams -- farmers will be benefitted and they can improve their soil content, especially in the summer, Saravanan requested.

However, the DD said as of now they have no plans to update e-adangal.