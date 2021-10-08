STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi hospital sealed for botched abortion

A private hospital in Chinnasalem was sealed after a 29-year-old woman, who was four months pregnant, died after undergoing an abortion at the hospital. 

Published: 08th October 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A private hospital in Chinnasalem was sealed after a 29-year-old woman, who was four months pregnant, died after undergoing an abortion at the hospital. According to sources, P Chandralekha (29) of Pandiyangkuppam near Chinnasalem, a mother of two girls decided to abort her foetus and got admitted to the private hospital in Chinnasalem a few days ago.

After the procedure, there was bleeding and she was referred to a hospital in Kallakurichi. Doctors there removed her uterus, but the bleeding did not stop and she was referred to yet another hospital in Salem. With no improvement in her condition till Monday, doctors at the Salem hospital asked the family to take her back to the hospital where she underwent the abortion.

The family brought her back to Chinnasalem in an ambulance and staged a protest on the Kallakurichi-Salem road, demanding she be given proper treatment. On information, Kallakurichi DSP Ziaul Haque and Chinnasalem Tahsildar Anandasayanan arrived on the spot and held talks with the protesters. After a four-hour protest, Chandralekha was admitted to the government hospital in Kallakurichi, where she died on Tuesday evening.

“Based on an official order we sealed the hospital on Tuesday and officials of the health department are conducting a probe into the incident,” said a senior revenue department official. Meanwhile, Chandralekha’s husband Perumal filed a complaint against the hospital management.

A police source from Chinnasalem station said, “Two different cases were filed against the hospital management and doctors, based on the complaint from Perumal and health department officials, for conducting abortion without proper permission. Further inquiry is on,” he said. A health department official said a proper enquiry will be conducted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
abortion Kallakurichi 
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp