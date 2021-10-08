STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 50 tribal families in Pudukkottai left to struggle without community certificate

Owing to the lack of certificate, several parents refrain from sending their children to schools after Class 9 and youth are finding it difficult to get jobs, despite having a degree.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: More than 50 families in Rangammal Chathiram Colony near SIPCOT in Pudukkottai have been struggling to get community certificate for the past two decades.

Owing to the lack of certificate, several parents refrain from sending their children to schools after Class 9 and youth are finding it difficult to get jobs, despite having a degree. Most of these people belong to Hindu-Adhiyan community, which falls under Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Chief Education Officer S Sathiyamoorthy visited the village on Thursday and promised to get certificates to the residents. He enrolled five children to the government school in Vadaseripatti and encouraged the parents to allow their children to pursue higher studies. “It is worrying that many children are missing out on education due to lack of certificates. I will look into their documents, speak to the Collector and ensure that they get higher education,” he said.

Citing no government benefit or scholarship at schools or workplace owing to lack of community certificate, parents send their wards for odd jobs, including menial labour. Kaliyan, a resident, said, “My ancestors lived in Tiruvannamalai and eked out a living with ‘boom boom maadu’ (fortune telling). As they did not have any land there, they moved to Pudukkottai over two decades ago. The then Collector, Suganthi, gave us pattas and it's been 18 years since we are living here. My children have completed engineering, but not got a job as it requires community certificate.” He added, “Similar is the case with my school-going kid. What is the use of such education?”

He said he had approached all officials concerned several times and even visited Chennai seeking certificates, but in vain.

Talking about the difficulty of convincing parents, Rani, the headmistress of the government high school in Vadaseripatti, said, “The government primary school is in the colony itself and the high school is at Vadaseripatti. But, parents do not send their children to school after Class 9. I have been working here for three years and seeing many bright students. Along with a few teachers, I visit houses of parents every week, and distribute books to encourage them. But, not many respond positively.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
community certificate Rangammal Chathiram Colony SIPCOT Scheduled Tribes
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp