Police hunt for mystery woman who allegedly stole newborn from mother at Thanjavur hospital

When the police looked for CCTV footage in the hospital, they found the woman who pretended to help Rajalakshmi going out with two bags

Published: 08th October 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV footage from Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital (RMH), Thanjavur, which shows the woman holding a bag allegedly with a baby stolen from the hospital on Friday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Police launched a search for the woman who on Friday allegedly stole a baby girl born four days ago from the Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital in Thanjavur (RMH).

According to sources, Gunasekaran, 24, of Anna Nagar in Thanjavur, a construction worker by profession, married Rajalakshmi, 20, of the same area a year ago. Rajalakshmi, who was admitted to RMH, Thanjavur, for delivery, gave birth to a baby girl on October 4.

During her stay in the hospital, Rajalakshmi was approached by a woman aged around 35 who reportedly said she was there as an attender for a relative who delivered a baby. The woman offered to help Rajalakshmi.

On Friday, Rajalakshmi went out of the ward briefly and when she returned, her baby was not on the bed. Following this, she searched for the baby and could not find her anywhere in the ward.

Later, she complained to the hospital staff and informed her husband Gunasekaran. The Thanjavur West police were also informed. When the police looked for CCTV footage in the hospital, they found the woman who pretended to help Rajalakshmi going out with two bags. They suspect the baby was kept in one of the bags. Following this, the police launched a search for the woman who allegedly stole the baby.

