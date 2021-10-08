Puducherry announces norms for disbursing ex gratia compensation to kin of those who died due to Covid

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government on Friday issued an order for quick disbursement of ex gratia compensation amount of Rs 50000 to the next of kin of those who died due to Covid-19.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the directions of the Supreme Court has formulated guidelines for ex gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid-19 and recommended an amount of Rs 50000.

The ex gratia will be provided by the states from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The District Disaster Management Authority would disburse the ex gratia payment through Aadhaar linked Direct Benefit Transfer on submission of an application by the concerned family along with the details of the death. All claims have to be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents. Further, the NDMA has stated that in case of any grievances with regard to the certification of death a District Level Committee has to be formed to propose necessary remedial measures.

Accordingly, a Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee cum Grievance Redressal Committee with regard to the certification of death has been constituted for the Puducherry Region with District Collector, Puducherry as Chairman and Dr.J.Ramesh, Chief of Government Pharmacy, Gorimedu, Dr.B.Kavitha, Associate Professor and Dr.M.Vivekanandan, Professor, JIPMER as its members.

The District Collector, Puducherry, has conducted a meeting with the members of the Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee along with the Deputy Collector(North/South) and officials from the Health and Local Administration Department and elaborated on the modus operandi to process claim, verification, sanction and final disbursement of the ex-gratia payment. It will be through a robust yet simple and people-friendly procedure for the settling of claims within 30 days of submission of application.

The eligible claimants can get the application form at the Taluk Offices. The duly filled-in applications along with all necessary documents should be submitted to the jurisdictional Tahsildars of Taluk Office.

Puducherry taluk - A. Kumaran, 100 Ft Rd, Mudaliarpet (2356314/9994475734); Oulgaret - R.Coumarane, ECR Road, (2254449/9994077548); Villianur - G.S.Karthigeyan, South Car Street 2666364/7639714443) and Bahour - A.Suresh Raj, Church Street (2633453/9626094844).

In case of any grievance with regard to the certification of death, the applicant may contact Dr. Ramesh, (9443215450). For any other grievances relating to the procedure of claim, people may contact N. Tamilselvan, Deputy Collector, Disaster Management, Collectorate (9442485185).