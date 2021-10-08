Puducherry Chief Minister hands ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to kin of COVID-19 victims

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday disbursed an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 each to the kin of COVID-19 victims in the Union territory.

According to an official release, in pursuance of the guidelines formulated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Puducherry government issued an order and formulated an application form for quick disbursement of the ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased.

This ex-gratia amount is in addition to the relief of Rs 50,000 each to the kin of COVID victims, provided from the Chief Minister's Covid Relief Fund.

As many as 1,845 families (Puducherry-1445, Karaikal-248, Mahe-45 and Yanam-107) will be benefited.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Director of Medical Services Dr Sriramalu and other officials were present on the occasion.

The government has put in place a system for disbursement of ex-gratia for COVID-19 deaths

According to a release from Puducherry District Collector Purva Garg, the ex-gratia will be provided by the states from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), according to the NDMA guidelines. The District Disaster Management Authority would disburse the ex-gratia payment through Aadhaar linked Direct Benefit Transfer on submission of an application by the concerned family along with the details of death. All claims have to be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents. Further, the NDMA has stated that in case of any grievances with regard to the certification of death, a District Level Committee has to be formed to propose necessary remedial measures.

Accordingly a Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee cum Grievance Redressal Committee with regard to the certification of death has been constituted for the Puducherry region with District Collector, Puducherry as Chairman and Dr J Ramesh, Chief of Government Pharmacy, Gorimedu, Dr B Kavitha, Associate Professor and Dr M Vivekanandan, Professor, JIPMER as its members.

The District Collector, Puducherry, conducted a meeting with the members of the Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee along with the Deputy Collector (North/South) and officials from the Health and Local Administration Department and elaborated on the modus operandi to process the claim, verification, sanction and final disbursement of the ex-gratia payment. It will be through a robust yet simple and people friendly procedure for settling of claims within 30 days of submission of the application.

The eligible claimants can get the application form from the taluk offices. The duly filled in applications along with all necessary documents should be submitted to the jurisdictional tahsildars of the taluk offices. The details are as follows:

Puducherry taluk - A. Kumaran, 100 Ft Rd, Mudaliarpet (2356314/9994475734); Oulgaret - R.Coumarane, ECR Road, (2254449/9994077548); Villianur - G.S.Karthigeyan, South Car Street 2666364/7639714443) and Bahour - A.Suresh Raj, Church Street (2633453/9626094844).

In case of any grievance with regard to the certification of death, the applicant may contact Dr Ramesh (9443215450). For any other grievances relating to the procedure of claims, people may contact N Tamilselvan, Deputy Collector, Disaster Management, Collectorate (9442485185).