Puducherry local body polls to be conducted on November 2, 7 and 13 as per revised schedule

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The State Election Commission has announced a revised schedule for the conduct of elections to the five Municipalities and ten Commune Panchayats in the Union territory of Puducherry in three phases on November 2, 7 and 13. The announcement was made in compliance with the orders of the Madras High Court on October 5, according to a press release from State Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas on Friday. The filing of nominations will begin on November 11, 15 and 22 for the three phases respectively. The counting of votes will be on November 17.

The Commission has also allotted reservation of seats and offices in the Municipalities and Commune Panchayats to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Castes Women, General Women and General Categories through notifications issued on October 7. No reservation has been announced for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes for the elections after the government rescinded its notification in this regard.

However, the announcement of the local body polls without granting reservation to Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes has sparked controversy among the political fraternity. All political parties including the ruling parties are opposed to conducting the election without granting reservation to BCs and STs, which they feel is undemocratic.

Speaker of the Territorial Assembly 'Embalam' R Selvam has called for a meeting of all MLAs including ministers on Saturday to discuss the 'irregularities' of the State Election Commission with regard to the conduct of the polls and the reservation of seats provided. According to a release from the Office of the Speaker, the meeting will be attended by the Chief Secretary, Local Administration Secretary and Law Secretary who will apprise the elected members on the administrative and legal aspects based on which the members will express their views. It is expected that the State Election Commission conducts the elections in a democratic way by adhering to the views expressed by the members, said the release.