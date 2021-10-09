CM Stalin's convoy halved in an attempt to hit traffic woes for a six

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a welcome development, Chief Minister MK Stalin has decided to halve the number of vehicles in his convoy in a bid to get rid of inconvenience and traffic hassles caused to the people.

Accordingly, the number of vehicles in the CM's convoy has been reduced from 12 to 6, reports quoting official sources said.

The decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting convened by chief secretary V Iraianbu with top police officers.

The aim is to mitigate the inconvenience caused to the public by the CM's convoy, sources said.

It has also been decided to make necessary arrangements for the movement of the convoy of the Chief Minister without stopping the vehicles of the public. Although Stalin had earlier instructed the police not to hold up traffic to let his convoy pass, it was not strictly followed by the police.

In a recent incident, Madras High Court judge N.Anand Venkatesh was stuck in the traffic in the city following which the justice reportedly sought an explanation from the Home Secretary and censured him on the matter.

The Home Secretary apologized and assured the judge that it would not happen again. The judge was stuck in the traffic for so long that he went to work nearly 30 minutes late, sources said.