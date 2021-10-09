STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporation puts up banners against littering at Uyyakondan canal

Corporation officials said the civic body is having plans to place cameras in areas where there is too much littering.
 

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The City Corporation has started placing banners near the Uyyakondan canal, warning of stern action against those dumping garbage into the waterbody. Recently, the National Green Tribunal took serious note of contamination in the canal due to mixing of sewage and waste.

The Tribunal directed the Corporation, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, District Collector and top officials to update it once in six months about the progress of the work done to stop the pollution. The intervention of the Tribunal has come for appreciation from residents.Harish Kumar, a resident of Thillai Nagar, said, "If the Corporation places such banners at more locations, it will definitely put fear into the minds of those who litter the place. Apart from the MGR roundabout, the Corporation should also place a similar banner in Palakkarai and other areas where several residents and merchants are dumping waste into the canal."

A section of sanitation workers are also of the opinion that the move can change the attitude of people. But, many of them said the civic body should take steps to identify those who litter the places.

"This will have some impact on people. Fear of action by the civic body might act as a deterrent. But, identifying them is difficult because people dump garbage at odd hours. We just hope the officials come up with a solution," a sanitation worker said. Some of the residents suggested that the Corporation should instal CCTV cameras to identify such people. Karthik Arumugam, a city resident, said, "They have to place cameras at various points and levy a heavy fine on those who litter the spots."

Corporation officials said the civic body is having plans to place cameras in areas where there is too much littering.
 

