Ensure enough coal for TN’s needs: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam urged the State government to take steps to get enough coal allocated to Tamil Nadu to run its thermal power stations. His statement comes following news reports about the low allocation of coal to the State from the Centre.

In a press statement, Panneerselvam said only 60 per cent of the State’s coal requirement is being met by the Union government’s supplies as the international price of coal has risen.

With this, the thermal power stations are functioning with only four days of coal storage, he added. He said the State might witness acute power cuts, and rise in prices of essential commodities if the situation persists.