Nilgiris woos people with gifts for Covid jab

P S Sundar By

Express News Service

COONOOR: The district administration has announced gifts to woo beneficiaries to get vaccinated during the mega drive scheduled on Sunday.

Addressing media persons in Ooty on Friday, Collector Innocent Divya said the district is aiming to inoculate 32,000 people in the fifth mega camp through 312 centres including 20 mobile units.Three among those who have co-morbidities and get vaccinated will be chosen through lots and honoured with the Brave Heart Award and a gift voucher worth ₹3,000 each.

Three of those aged 18 and get their first vaccination at the mega camp will be chosen from a lucky draw and honoured with the Responsible 18 award and a gift voucher worth ₹ 3,000 each.

She further said only 4,215 persons are yet to get their first dose and they were either affected by Covid-19 or under treatment.

As many as 5,16,845 persons have received the first dose so far, she added. Divya pointed out that 2,40,595 persons have got their second dose and this accounts for 46 per cent of the eligible population.

The Collector said all eligible differently-abled persons were vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first dose and steps were underway to visit their houses for administering the second dose.