STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris woos people with gifts for Covid jab

Three of those aged 18 and get their first vaccination at the mega camp will be chosen from a lucky draw and honoured with the Responsible 18 award and a gift voucher worth ₹ 3,000 each.

Published: 09th October 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine freebies, COVID vaccine gifts

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By P S Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: The district administration has announced gifts to woo beneficiaries to get vaccinated during the mega drive scheduled on Sunday.

Addressing media persons in Ooty on Friday, Collector Innocent Divya said the district is aiming to inoculate 32,000 people in the fifth mega camp through 312 centres including 20 mobile units.Three among those who have co-morbidities and get vaccinated will be chosen through lots and honoured with the Brave Heart Award and a gift voucher worth ₹3,000 each.

Three of those aged 18 and get their first vaccination at the mega camp will be chosen from a lucky draw and honoured with the Responsible 18 award and a gift voucher worth ₹ 3,000 each.

She further said only 4,215 persons are yet to get their first dose and they were either affected by Covid-19 or under treatment.

As many as 5,16,845 persons have received  the first dose so far, she added. Divya pointed out that 2,40,595 persons have got their second dose and this accounts for 46 per cent of the eligible population.

 The Collector said all eligible differently-abled persons were vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first dose and steps were underway to visit their houses for administering the second dose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gifts vaccination Ooty
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp