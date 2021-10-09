Not a B.Ed of roses: Tamil medium teachers finding difficult to get PSTM certificate

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Though Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has announced a 20 per cent horizonal reservation for those who studied B.Ed in Tamil medium, thousands of aspirants who completed the course in various universities, including Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) and Madras University before 2008-09 are painting a dull picture.

Reason: They are not eligible to get Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM) certificate as all universities, except Tamil University and Tamil Nadu Open University, had recognition only for English medium. An aspirant of PG-TRB, M Devi, who completed B.Ed from Sri Vidhya Educational College in Virudhunagar said when approached, the Controller of Examination told her MKU to which her college is affiliated to had received National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) recognition only for offering B.Ed in English. “Due to this, those who studied the course even in Tamil are not able to avail PSTM quota,” she said.

Responding to this, Controller of Examinations (in-charge) of MKU, M Dharmaraj, said before the establishment of TN Teachers Education University (TNTEU) in 2008-09, the universities had to get the approval from NCTE for offering B.Ed course.

“Except in Tamil University, Tamil Nadu Open University, English was the medium of instruction in all other universities. Even when a Tamil Major student writes the exam in Tamil, authorities of State-run universities would not be able to provide a PSTM certificate,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, TNTEU Controller of Examination M Govindan said now, after the establishment of the university, B.Ed colleges are offering courses in Tamil and English. Requesting anonymity, a TRB official said the State that has to decide on the issue. TRB issued a notification to fill vacancies in government schools. The exam will be held on November 13,14 and 15.