Phase 2 of rural local body polls in TN on Saturday

The second and final phase of elections to rural local bodies in nine districts of the State will take place on Saturday.

Local body election materials dispatched to polling booth from Vellore BDO office on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second and final phase of elections to rural local bodies in nine districts of the State will take place on Saturday. This phase will see polls being contested for 62 District Panchayat Ward Members, 626 Panchayat Union Ward Members, 1,324 Village Panchayat Presidents, and 10,329 Village Panchayats Ward Members in the nine districts. Re-polling will be held in one village panchayat ward on Saturday — ward 3 of Sivasailam village panchayat in Tenkasi district — following a complaint.

During the first phase, held on October 6, the principal Opposition party, AIADMK, had charged the ruling DMK of violating the Madras High Court’s order on conduct of elections. AIADMK leaders, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, had also urged the State Election Commission to conduct the polls without giving room to any complaints. phase 1 voter turnout

Kancheepuram tops in voter turnout

The State Election Commission has released the final polling percentages of the first phase of rural local body polls in nine districts, that was held on Wednesday. In all, 77.43 per cent of votes were polled and Kancheepuram district topped in voter turnout (84.30 per cent). Here’s a look at other districts

