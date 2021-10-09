STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukottai: Collector confirms TNIE’s report on closure of oil wells

The district administration has confirmed TNIE’s story about Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) closing its exploratory oil wells in three places in the district.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The district administration has confirmed TNIE’s story about Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) closing its exploratory oil wells in three places in the district. Collector Kavitha Ramu said ONGC would be clearing the wells and restoring the land to the farmers who owned them.

In a letter, Ramu confirmed that a team of seven ONGC officials from Karaikal had visited the closed wells on Tuesday evening for restoration purposes. The wells at Pudupatti village in Karambakudi taluk, Mullankurichi village in Alangudi taluk and Vanakkankadu village in Karambakudi taluk will be restored to land owners.

ONGC also confirmed to TNIE that these three wells would be closed. In a statement, ONGC said, “The site visit at three well locations in Pudukkottai district by a team of officials from the ONGC was pertaining to restoration and surrender of lands to land owners as these wells are dry and abandoned.”

The Collector also mentioned that while ONGC had asked for a 20-year mining lease, owing to protests by residents of Neduvasal, the matter was pending before the district administration. This move comes after decades of demand by residents of Neduvasal to restore the land to the owners. The people of Neduvasal East village panchayat adopted a resolution seeking dismantling of the exploratory oil wells in the area last week. The Collector also added that ONGC has not been granted any permission for further exploratory activities in the district.

