Stalin-led Disha panel to monitor schemes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State-level Disha Committee headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin will be monitoring the implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana etc.

“The meetings of the Disha Committee should be held at least once every six months. It will take all necessary measures to ensure flow of benefits of various programmes to the rural poor,” the G.O issued in this regard by Rural Development Secretary K Gopal said.

The committee will address implementation constraints of programmes, give suggestions to improve designs of approved ones and make mid-course corrections. It will also review the flow of funds in fulfilment of State’s obligations in relation to various programmes and projects.

The committee will monitor all time-bound national initiatives to ensure effective delivery of assets. It will also look into complaints/alleged irregularities received in respect to the implementation of the programmes, including complaints of wrong selection of beneficiaries in schemes, misappropriation/diversion of funds and recommend follow-up action.

Others in the panel

Rural Development Minister KR Periyakaruppan will be the co-chairperson of the committee. TR Baalu, SS Palanimanickam, A Raja, Tiruchi N Siva, RS Bharathi (DMK MPs), M Selvaraj (CPI MP), PR Natarajan (CPM), Su Thirunavukkarasar (Congress), Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), P Raveendranath Kumar, SR Balasubramoniyan, A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) ,K Navaskani (IUML), VG Rajendran, Dr N Ezhilan, TKG Neelamegam, M Boominathan (DMK MLAs), JMH Aassan Maulaana (Congress) and KA Sengottaiyan (AIADMK) will be its members

