Teen girl’s dreams slashed over error in father’s name

The first-yr student was treated badly by college over community certificate issue

Published: 09th October 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Government Arts College in Coimbatore has removed a first-year student as she failed to correct her father’s name in the community certificate within the deadline. K Saranya (name changed) scored 499 out of 600 in class XII and secured a seat in the Economics department of the college. During certificate verification, officials found that her deceased father’s name was mentioned as Anthony S instead of Aruchamy C in the community certificate. They gave her a month’s time to get it corrected.

“As soon as officials told me about getting the name corrected, I applied for the correction in the city corporation office. On September 30, I paid the admission fee of `2,583 in the college, however, they did not provide the receipt of payment. The next day, my Head of the Department called me and handed over the certificates I had submitted and the money I had paid to me. He said I can join another college as the time given to me for submitting the corrected certificate ended,” the girl told TNIE.

Despite Saranya telling the HOD about her having applied for the correction and seeking more time, she said the head did not budge. She added she could not take a decision on joining a private college due to financial crisis. Saranya lives with her mother and sister at Maniyakarampalayam. Her mother, who works as a maid, said, “On that day, my daughter was waiting in front of the rooms of the college principal and the HOD seeking more time. But, she was treated badly. Finally, my daughter gave a letter to the HOD stating she had failed to submit the community certificate and left the college. They had forced my daughter to submit that letter.”

Stating there was a chance of Saranya receiving her community certificate by next week, her mother appealed to the college to admit the girl again. “She was going to be the first graduate from our family. My husband was illiterate and I completed only up to class 5. I manage the expenses, including repaying micro finance loan and house rent, with the Rs 8,000 I earn in a month. I cannot send her to a private college for higher studies,” she said.

A retired professor said college administrations should help students continue studies as many from economically weaker sections went to government colleges. “They should not remove students from college citing community certificate issues, because the process is ongoing,” he said and urged the Collector to intervene. Despite repeated attempts, the principal of government arts college K Chitra could not be reached.

R Ulagi, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore region, told TNIE that the girl failed to submit the community certificate even after the college administration gave her time. “Still I will look into the issue,” she added.

