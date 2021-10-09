Thanjavur’s Kalamkari paintings get GI tag

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The traditional Karuppur Kalamkari Painting done using pens, brushes made of bamboo stick, palm stem, date tree and coconut tree stems, received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The certificate was issued recently by the Geographical Indications Registry based on an application filed by Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar).

The Kalamkari in Thanjavur region is the traditional dye-painted figurative and patterned clothes, made for temples such as ceiling cloth, umbrella covers, cylindrical hangings and chariot covers.

The Thanjavur tradition of Kalamkari had canopies, thombai (cylindrical hangings), umbrella covers and ‘thoranams’ (door hangings) with motifs of yazhi, swan, peacock, flowers, and images of deities. They are also used in temples and mutts. Artisans from Sikkalnaikkanpettai near Kumbakonam have retained the traditional art form for many generations.

The artisans enjoyed royal patronage in times of yore. Now, the traditional art form is practised at Karuppur in Udayarpalayam taluk of Ariyalur district and also in villages in and around Sikkalnaikkapettai and Tiruppanandal in Thanjavur district. With Karuppur Kalamkari paintings getting the GI tag, the number of handicrafts with the tag in Thanjavur district has gone up to nine.