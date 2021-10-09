Two doses, too many wonders 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Of the 498 persons treated for Covid-19 at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in the last two months, those who received two doses of Covid vaccine neither died nor required ICU care, said Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar.

The collector pointed out of the 263 and 235 Covid patients who were treated in August and September respectively, 208 persons and 168 persons were not vaccinated, 41 and 48 patients had taken the first dose and 14 and 19 patients respectively had taken both the doses. Of the 48 and 31 patients who required ICU care, 44 and 28 were unvaccinated and 4 and 3 patients had taken one dose.

"There are a total of 24,45,000 residents aged above 18 years. Of them, 60% received the first dose while 15% received both the doses. While 63% of residents in rural areas of the district have been immunised against Covid, 55.4% of city residents have been vaccinated.

Dr Sekhar said the district administration aims to inoculate 1.5 lakh persons during the fifth mega Covid vaccination camp to be held on Sunday. "500 camps will be conducted in the city and 900 camps will be held in rural areas," he said, adding mobile camps have been planned for Sunday to cover the destitute and homeless living on streets.

As many as 1.4 lakh doses of Covishield and 10,000 doses of Covaxin are in stock.

During the four mega Covid vaccination camps held so far, 3,64,258 persons have been vaccinated, with the district witnessing a lull due to hesitancy during the fourth camp held on October 3, he said.

"When the second wave of Covid was at its peak 4 to 5 months ago, the public showed more interest in voluntarily coming forward to inoculate themselves. But, with the drop in Covid cases, the willingness too has declined."

Citing that still there are chances for the third wave, the Collector urged the public to come forward to take the jab, shunning vaccine hesitancy.

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner Dr KP Karthikeyan said seven wards in the city have achieved 100% vaccine coverage. He further said the civic body plans to achieve 100% coverage at five wards in each of the four zones in the city.

Take the jab and stand a chance to win prize

The district administration has announced prizes at panchayat union level through drawing of lots for the residents who opt to get inoculated during the fifth mega Covid vaccination camp to be held on Sunday. The prizes include bicycle, mixie, pressure cooker and utensils.