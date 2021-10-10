STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MP TRVS Ramesh booked for murder, on run

While police arrested Nadarajan (31), Kandavel (49), factory workers Allapichai (53), Vinoth (31), and Sundarajan (31) on Saturday, Ramesh has been absconding.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The CB-CID have launched a hunt to nab Cuddalore DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, who was booked along with five others late Friday, on charges of murdering a worker at his cashew packaging unit near Panruti in Cuddalore district.

While police arrested Nadarajan (31), Kandavel (49), factory workers Allapichai (53), Vinoth (31), and Sundarajan (31) on Saturday, Ramesh has been absconding. It is also learnt that the DMK leadership, which met at the party headquarters in Chennai, has told him to resign as MP.

The victim, 60-year-old Govindarasu of Melmampattu village, was taken to Kadampuliyur police station on September 19 by a few persons accusing him of stealing cashews from the factory. According to police, as Govindarasu was severely injured, cops told the men to take him to a hospital for treatment. The next day, Govindarasu’s son, Sakthivel, was told his father had died by suicide. 

Arrest MP soon, says PMK’s Ramadoss

Sakthivel, on arriving at the GH in Panruti, found injuries on his father’s body. Based on his complaint, a case of suspicious death was filed at the Kadampuliyur police station, which started investigating the MP and five of his supporters, sources said.

The HC ordered an autopsy at JIPMER while DGP Sylendra Babu transferred the case to CB-CID for investigation. While Nadarajan fainted during questioning, the other four were remanded. Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday demanded immediate arrest of the MP, charging that Ramesh would destroy evidence if not arrested soon.

