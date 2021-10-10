STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant’s skeleton found in mining pit at Gudalur forest

 A team of staff from Gudalur forest division on Saturday stumbled upon a skeleton of an elephant aged 10-12 years, with its tusks intact, at gold mines near Pandalur in Nilgiris district.

Published: 10th October 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Forest staff recovered tusks and skeleton of an elephant in Nilgiris district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A team of staff from Gudalur forest division on Saturday stumbled upon a skeleton of an elephant aged 10-12 years, with its tusks intact, at gold mines near Pandalur in Nilgiris district. While patrolling in the area, the team noticed the pair of tusks sticking out of slush in a suspected gold mining pit. Upon taking a closer look, they found that it was attached to the skeleton of an elephant.

According to sources, it is suspected that the jumbo fell into the pit around six months ago when it was roaming in search of food and water. However, the forest department staff could notice the skeleton only on Saturday. To examine the skeleton, the forest division engaged David, a private veterinarian, as government veterinarians are engaged in capturing and tranquillising MDT 23, the elusive tiger, at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

“In his examination, the veterinarian found that there was no bullet injury on the animal’s head and skeleton. We suspect that the elephant died around six months ago after falling into the pit which is more than 20 metres deeper. It could not be a case of poaching as the tusks are intact on the skeleton. We have registered a case under Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and further investigation is underway,” a forest department official said.

The concerned pit is located just a kilometre away from another pit at the gold mines where a team of forest staff rescued a one-month-old female elephant calf on October 5. The calf was then reunited with her mother. These incidents show the frequent movement of wild elephants at gold mines. Hence, the government has been urged to closed the alleged illegal mining pits.

Masinagudi tiger remains elusive
Coimbatore: MDT-23, the tiger which allegedly killed four human beings and over a dozen cattle, remained elusive on Saturday as the Forest Department continued the search in the surroundings of Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Neeraj said, “We have searched for the animal at four different areas on Saturday. However, we could not spot the animal.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudalur forest elephant
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp