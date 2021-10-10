Gujarat heroin seizure: NIA raids suspect’s house

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sleuths from National Investigation Agency, Chennai, raided a house in Coimbatore in connection with the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat recently. The raid was held at a house in Arun Nagar near Vadavalli, belonging to the mother of a suspect who was nabbed in the case. The officials seized a laptop and a mobile phone from the house, said sources.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on September 13, had seized 2988.21 kgs of narcotics substance worth Rs 15,000 crore at Mundra Port. It was transported in disguise as a consignment of semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran. The NIA took over the case from DRI on October 6.