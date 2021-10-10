STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu

The searches were conducted at 34 locations in Kanchipuram, Vellore and Chennai on October 5.

Published: 10th October 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of more than Rs 250 crore during searches against two business groups involved in silk sarees trade and chit fund in Tamil Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday.

The searches were conducted at 34 locations in Kanchipuram, Vellore and Chennai on October 5.

The CBDT said the group engaged in the business of chit fund was running an unauthorised business and all the investments and payouts of more than Rs 400 crore in the last few years were done entirely in cash.

According to a statement issued by the CBDT, the group had allegedly earned unaccounted income through commission and dividends.

"Numerous promissory notes, signed post-dated cheques and power of attorney documents kept as collateral for the loans given or from chit subscribers have also been seized," it said.

"The group had also earned unaccounted interest income from cash financing and had huge unaccounted investments and expenses," the CBDT said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

It said properties owned by the group's members include palatial homes and farmhouses, even as they were "either non-filers or had disclosed negligible income in their tax returns, so far".

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.35 crore and 7.5 kg gold jewellery were seized, and undisclosed income of more than Rs 150 crore was detected, the statement said.

Giving details about the group involved in silk sarees trade, the CBDT said the evidence relating to sales suppression during the last four years was found.

"The manipulation of sales figures through a customised software application was detected," it claimed.

"Post such manipulations, the group members used to take out the unaccounted cash on a regular basis, and made unaccounted investments in land and buildings," the board alleged.

The CBDT said the group members used to "incur huge cash expenses on lavish lifestyles, give/ repay cash loans, make chit fund investments, etc." Unaccounted cash worth Rs 44 lakh and 9.5 kg gold jewellery were seized and undisclosed income detected so far in this group is more than Rs 100 crore, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax Department IT raids Tamil Nadu CBDT
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp